Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $166.44. 8,510,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $503.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

