Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $172,759.26

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $172,759.26 and $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001447 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002612 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,105,077 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

