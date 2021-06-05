CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.