ClinTex CTi Reaches Market Cap of $6.02 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $946,087.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.01017549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.80 or 0.10077735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053844 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars.

