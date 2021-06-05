CloakCoin Price Tops $0.72 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $90,034.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00049058 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,655,519 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

