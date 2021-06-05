CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,077 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.07% of CME Group worth $785,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 663,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

