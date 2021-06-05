CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $677,011.45 and approximately $146.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

