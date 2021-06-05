Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
CXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
