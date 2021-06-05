Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

