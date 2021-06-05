CommerceBlock (CBT) Trading 124.2% Higher Over Last Week

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the US dollar. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

