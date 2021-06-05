Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.56 ($0.77). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 58.42 ($0.76), with a volume of 366,781 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The company has a market capitalization of £309.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.66.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.