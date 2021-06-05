Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.