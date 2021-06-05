Comparing BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BGSF and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BGSF presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given BGSF’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BGSF and Volt Information Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $277.90 million 0.46 $1.44 million $1.34 9.19 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.75

BGSF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BGSF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF 0.25% 15.33% 7.52% Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Summary

BGSF beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 11 branch offices and 13 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

