Comparing Eargo (EAR) & Its Peers

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eargo to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.15% -60.23% -13.89%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1213 2123 84 2.54

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.48 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 18.56

Eargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

