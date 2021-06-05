Comparing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 20 1 2.81 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $178.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.21 -$200.00 million $1.64 103.84 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

