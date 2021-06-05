Comparing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infineon Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77 Maxim Integrated Products 0 8 2 0 2.20

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $82.36, suggesting a potential downside of 19.59%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 4.59% 10.84% 5.08% Maxim Integrated Products 31.77% 41.37% 20.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 5.54 $412.38 million $0.33 123.30 Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 12.54 $654.69 million $2.26 45.32

Maxim Integrated Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infineon Technologies. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, high-reliability components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

