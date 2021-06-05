Comparing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get eBay alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for eBay and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 17 10 0 2.37 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $66.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.27 billion 4.33 $5.67 billion $2.93 22.26 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 25.49% 71.14% 12.24% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.