Comparing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and GSX Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.15 $16.01 million N/A N/A GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.32 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -16.00

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSX Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 46.55% -51.77% 170.32% GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A GSX Techedu 0 2 0 0 2.00

GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.81%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats GSX Techedu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

