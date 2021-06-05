Comparing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 5.23 $379.80 million $7.11 11.17 Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 9.43 $1.11 billion $9.11 14.52

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 25.79% 4.79% 2.02% Simon Property Group 24.94% 40.13% 3.32%

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 6 1 0 2.00 Simon Property Group 1 9 8 0 2.39

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus price target of $70.89, suggesting a potential downside of 10.78%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $116.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.85%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats SL Green Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

