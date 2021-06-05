Comparing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.78 $24.33 million $1.82 13.45 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.85 $11.05 billion $4.88 16.29

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 22.85% 9.31% 0.97% Citigroup 20.27% 9.55% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SmartFinancial and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Citigroup 1 7 15 0 2.61

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $76.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Citigroup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

