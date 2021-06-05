Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $74,625.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,655.88 or 0.99878093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.01088682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00520172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00375214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00082616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004130 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,083,143 coins and its circulating supply is 11,666,508 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

