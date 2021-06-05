Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1,770.72. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,764.46, with a volume of 8,550 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,794.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.39 billion and a PE ratio of 89.98.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4397206 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.