Contrasting Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lantern Pharma and Altimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

Lantern Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.45%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 150.19%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Lantern Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Altimmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -21.56% -20.88% Altimmune -881.27% -31.95% -28.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Altimmune’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$5.91 million ($1.37) -11.08 Altimmune $8.19 million 60.72 -$49.04 million ($1.91) -6.78

Lantern Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats Altimmune on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use. It also focuses on developing ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. Altimmune, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. The company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

