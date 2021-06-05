Contrasting DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get DBS Group alerts:

This table compares DBS Group and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 33.09% 12.61% 1.31%

DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DBS Group and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DBS Group pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS Group and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.51 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.27 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.65 $15.35 million N/A N/A

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats DBS Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. It also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, automobile financing, home equity term loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, the company offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.