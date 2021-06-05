Contrasting GoodRx (GDRX) and The Competition

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GoodRx to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get GoodRx alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GoodRx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 GoodRx Competitors 613 2947 4469 87 2.50

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.40%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A GoodRx Competitors -26.00% -1,864.89% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million -$293.62 million -39.96 GoodRx Competitors $1.10 billion -$61.54 million 20.33

GoodRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoodRx competitors beat GoodRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.