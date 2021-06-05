Contrasting Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of The Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metromile and The Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A The Progressive 14.50% 25.38% 6.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metromile and The Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Progressive 3 8 3 0 2.00

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. The Progressive has a consensus price target of $97.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than The Progressive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and The Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A The Progressive $42.66 billion 1.38 $5.70 billion $7.47 13.44

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

The Progressive beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to place business owner's policies, general and professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

