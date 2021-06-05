Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avient and PureCycle Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $3.24 billion 1.46 $131.60 million $1.73 30.03 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avient and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 2 8 0 2.80 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avient currently has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Avient.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 4.82% 11.95% 4.19% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Summary

Avient beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

