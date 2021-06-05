Contrasting Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sensei Biotherapeutics and Novan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.01%. Novan has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 67.95%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Novan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Novan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million ($12.53) -0.98 Novan $4.92 million 24.05 -$29.29 million ($2.60) -3.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novan. Novan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Novan -708.75% -1,050.18% -63.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Novan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Novan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Novan on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

