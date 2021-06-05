Contrasting Unity Software (U) and Its Competitors

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of 313 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Unity Software to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Unity Software alerts:

75.7% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unity Software and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Unity Software Competitors 2153 11285 21091 606 2.57

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $127.10, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million -$282.31 million -81.97 Unity Software Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 54.27

Unity Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Unity Software Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

Summary

Unity Software beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.