CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CoreCivic worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

