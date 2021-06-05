Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

