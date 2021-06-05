Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

CJREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of CJREF opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

