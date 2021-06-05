Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 874.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $387.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

