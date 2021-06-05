COTI Market Cap Tops $151.45 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $151.45 million and approximately $27.51 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

