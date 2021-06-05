CPChain Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $260,098.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00518459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.87 or 0.01446034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.