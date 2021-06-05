Critical Comparison: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 3 8 0 2.73 nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $101.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.44%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.87% 17.06% 13.10% nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.26 $217.34 million $3.75 20.70 nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.47 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -59.27

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats nLIGHT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

