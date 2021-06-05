CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.87 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.