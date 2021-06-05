Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58. Crown has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

