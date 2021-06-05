Crowns Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $9.53 or 0.00026259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,201 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

