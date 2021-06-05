Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 114,817 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of Cryoport worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

