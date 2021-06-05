Cryptaur Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,170.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $52,170.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01005338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.62 or 0.09879280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053014 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

