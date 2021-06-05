CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $24.57

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $24.57 or 0.00068064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $43,041.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,127.67 or 1.00068678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00082432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.