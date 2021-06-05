CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0003 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $10,807.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.01010079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.12 or 0.09955529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053747 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.