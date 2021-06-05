CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of CSX opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $5,871,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 103.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

