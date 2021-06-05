Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 1.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,704. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

