CWV Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,041.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.86 million and $10,041.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

