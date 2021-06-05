DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $1.49 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 56.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.01004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.39 or 0.09862917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053181 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

