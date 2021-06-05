Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.27. 1,992,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,906. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

