Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.19 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $928,445.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $78.02 or 0.00217202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.01020844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.48 or 0.10084589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00052920 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 73,022 coins and its circulating supply is 40,827 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

