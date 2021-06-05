Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3,971.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 111.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 27.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02. Datadog has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

